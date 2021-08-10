Benjamin Erma Phillips Jr. was the first son born to Benjamin Erma Sr. and Mary King Phillips in Port Lavaca on April 30, 1931. Benjamin was baptized at St. Joseph Baptist Church at an early age. He was a graduate of F. W. Gross High School Class of 1948 in Victoria
Ben entered the U.S. Air Force Aug. 1, 1949. He served as an aircraft mechanic and staff sergeant. Ben was honorably discharged July 1, 1962.
He was united in Holy Matrimony with the late Dorothy Odessa Brown, of La Porte, where they made their home. He was employed by USI, Soltex, and Pier 7 on the bay front. Ben was an avid reader who also enjoyed fishing and hunting. He never met a stranger; he always welcomed family friends, and neighbors into his presence. Ben and his wife were best known in the LaPorte community as Uncle Ben and Aunt Dorothy.
Ben departed this life Thursday, July 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife and daughter, Doris McKinnon Phillips, brothers, David C. Phillips III and Wayne King Phillips; sisters, Amelia Marcell Williams, Charles Laverne Jackson and Lita Lois King.
Fond memories of Ben are cherished by five sisters: Marva Duckett, of San Antonio, Vivian Clay, Sirlena Phillips, Janie Phillips, all of Port Lavaca, and Ruth Ella (Johnny) Scott, of LaPorte; brother, William Gerald Phillips and Maurice Leonard, of Port Lavaca; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.