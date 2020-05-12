Bernice Mary Meyer Woytasczyk, 97, of Point Comfort, passed away May 7, 2020 after a short battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on July 22, 1922, in Shiner to Emil and Emma Schroeder Meyer.
Bernice was a loving mother to her eight children and a blessing to her beloved husband, George Woytasczyk. Bernice and George married in 1945 after George returned home from the war and they settled in Point Comfort in the 1950s. She resided in the same home until not long before her death.
Bernice loved good music, dancing, and playing dominoes with friends. She also enjoyed gardening, crocheting and sewing. In fact, Bernice sewed most of her children’s clothes when they were growing up. She remained active well into her 90’s. She even insisted on driving herself to Wharton every month to visit with friends and go to dances until she was 92. She never lost her love of good music, especially polka. In fact, if you walked into her home any Saturday morning, you would be greeted by the sounds of the “Saturday Morning Polka Party” radio program. She was also a fan of traditional country-western music. “Waltz Across Texas” was one of her favorite tunes.
Bernice, who was a wonderful cook, ran a small café in Point Comfort for some years and she was a dietary supervisor for Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca for more than 20 years. She served on the ladies auxiliary of Port Lavaca since 1969 and was a member of the altar society at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Bernice also volunteered for several years at the Calhoun County Senior Citizen’s Association resale shop in Port Lavaca. She was feisty, funny and she knew how to speak her mind. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her and knew her best.
She is survived by her children, Joyce Flanigan, of Port Lavaca, Jerry Woytasczyk (Carol), of Pearland, James Woytasczyk (Tonya), of Cleveland, Margaret Jackson (Thomas), of Point Comfort, Rick Woytasczyk (Gail), of Mission Valley, and Linda Kurtz (Randy), of Dacosta; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and four great, great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Woytasczyk; daughters, Patricia Kruger and Elizabeth Glasgow; parents; sister, Edna Cooper, and brother, Roy Lee Meyer.
Bernice lied in state from 9 to 4 p.m. Monday, May 11, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Family and friends were welcomed to come pay their respects and sign the guest book during this time. A private visitation and rosary was held for the family later that evening. A private funeral Mass was held at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with Fr. Tommy Chen officiating. Burial followed in Greenlawn Gardens.
Pallbearers were her grandsons: Jared, Jason, Richie, and Ross Woytasczyk, Matthew and Nic Jackson, Jim Glasgow, Christopher Kurtz and James Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers were her granddaughters.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church Altar Society or Hospice of South Texas.
The family would like to thank Dr. Diaz and the wonderful staff of Trinity Shores of Port Lavaca, Bethany Senior Living, and Hospice of South Texas for the compassionate, and excellent care they gave to Bernice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
