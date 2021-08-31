Our beloved mother, Bettie Jean “Betsy” Anderson Wilson, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. She was most recently a resident of Blue Skies/Air Force Village of San Antonio. She was born Nov. 15, 1929 in Lake City, Fla., to Fred Bernom Anderson and Lucille Bowley.
At an early age she moved with her parents to Corpus Christi, Texas, and then settled in Austwell, where she was a teenager. She attended Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio and then the University of Texas in Austin where she completed her studies.
It was at UT she met a dashing NROTC midshipman named Edward “Ted” Woodrow Wilson. They married Jan. 22, 1951, in Georgetown. After marriage. Ted went on to a career in the U.S. Navy rising to the rank of captain in the submarine service. Ted gave Betsy credit for his success as a military officer, as she was always by his side, and provided a home for their family during his long deployments at sea and their many household moves across the United States. Upon retirement from the U.S. Navy in 1980, Betsy and Ted returned to Texas and Port Lavaca, specifically. It was in Port Lavaca that Betsy got her chance to put down roots and use her talents to make the world a better place.
Betsy cared deeply about giving back and nurturing those in need. She was instrumental in establishing the first Crisis Hotline in Calhoun County, she advocated for children as a participant in CASA Children’s Advocacy, she was on the board of the United Way of Calhoun County, the Calhoun County YMCA Board, and was appointed to multiple terms on the Board of Managers for Memorial Medical Center. In her role at MMC she was instrumental in major renovations of the hospital facility in the mid-90s. Her work was recognized in 1991 when the Port Lavaca Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce named her Woman of the Year.
In later years she was a “pink lady” at the hospital and loved her “job”. She was a member of the garden club, library board, Adult Literacy Council and other community organizations. Always close to her heart was her church, as her faith was central to all she did. She was active in her church and dearly loved her church circle friends who made for a treasured monthly get-together.
She was a sports fan, particularly following the Astros and the Longhorns, an avid crossword and Sudoku puzzler. She took particular delight in sharing in the lives of her six grandchildren. Nana was always ready with a bowl of ice cream or her famous cheesecake when the kids dropped by. She and Ted enjoyed traveling in their retirement years visiting Europe often, Egypt and Australia. A lover of nature they frequented the national parks of the United States.
She was preceded in her death by her parents, and her beloved Ted.
She is survived by sons, Steve (Brenda) Wilson, of New Braunfels, James (Annette) Wilson, of Austin, and daughter Susan (Larry) Dio, of the Woodlands. Her six grandchildren: Grant (Amanda) Wilson, Peyton Wilson, Travis (Meghan) Dio, Taylor (Brittany) Dio, David (Alex) Wilson, Sarah (Beth) Wilson, and four great grandchildren survive her.
A private memorial will be observed by her family at a later date.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers memorials be sent to Calhoun County YMCA, Friends of Youth Campaign which can be found at https://operations.daxko.com/online/2271/OnlineGiving/Donation.mvc?campaign_id=16415
