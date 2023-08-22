Betty J. Jordan, 75, of Port Lavaca passed away on Sunday, August 20th, 2023 in Victoria TX. She was born on August 30th, 1947 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to the late James B. Tharp and Genell Grass.
Betty taught elementary school and music for Calhoun County Independent School District for 16 years. She taught piano lessons and was a member of the Victoria Music Teachers Association. Betty enjoyed entering her students in Guild auditions and having them participate in mini recitals. Her piano students meant the world to her.
Her intense desire to serve the Lord led her to attend New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary where she received her diploma in music education and met her husband of 46 years, Robert Jordan.
Betty enjoyed playing the piano at both the First United Methodist Church in Point Comfort and Port Lavaca TX.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband Robert Jordan. She is survived by her daughters, Leslie Jordan and Alicia Jordan, both of Port Lavaca and stepdaughter Paula Chandler of Corpus Christi. TX. Betty has a twin sister, Nancy Katz of Monroeville Alabama.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 26 at 3:00 PM at First Baptist Church with funeral services beginning at 4:00 PM. Graveside services will be held at Six Mile cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given in her honor to the First Baptist Church in Port Lavaca or the American Cancer Society.
