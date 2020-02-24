Betty Jean Hicks went to be with the Lord Thursday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the age of 75. She was born July 15, 1944 in Refugio to the late Harvey and Mary Whitmire.
Betty was a loving mother, sister and grandmother. She was a very active member of the Port Lavaca community. She was a member of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church where she had been active in various areas as well as the Sunday school secretary. She was a member of the historical society, Democratic committee, where she worked elections for many years. She also drove a bus for many years and was known to help and take care of many children.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Carla (Michael) Jones; son, Richard Lee Garner; stepsons, Randy (Brenda) Hicks and Jamie (Sandra) Hicks; sisters, May Powell and Alberta Tyler; and eight step grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Hicks, and brothers, Marion Whitmire and Freddie Whitmire.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, located at 419 W. Center Street in Port Lavaca. Interment will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Services and arrangements under the care of Grace Funeral Chapel-Port Lavaca.
