Betty Wolf Keil, 71, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston. She was born June 20, 1949 in Jacksonville, Texas to the late Delvin and Clara Wolf.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved being on the water and fishing.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Keil; children, Christie Dowden and husband, Derrick, Darrel Keil and wife, Annie, and Yvonne Bowman; sister, Joyce Wolf Booth; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.