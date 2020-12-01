Beverly Janet (DeVillers) Sperling, 73, of Copperas Cove, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at her home in Copperas Cove. She was born in South Africa where she lived her early life and achieved her teaching degree at Cape Town University where she later became Principal for Cape Town school for the Deaf.
Beverly then moved to Olivia to live with her parents, Tommy and Joy Bryant, where she became a United States citizen in the early 1990’s. She once again became a teacher in a private school and also started her music school in Port Lavaca. Later she started her career as a pre-arranged insurance agent and took up residency in Central Texas where she worked for Harper Talasek Funeral Homes.
She is survived by her husband, William “Bud” Sperling, of Copperas Cove; daughter, Sharleen Story (Adam), of New Castel, Colorado; Gideon DeVilliers, of Copperas Cove; and grandson, Rowan Story. She is also survived by Chris and Rebecca Sperling and granddaughter, Elisabeth Rose, of Round Rock, Ryan and Dee Sperling and grandson, Logan, of St Cloud, Florida; and many loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Heaven has gained another angel with a beautiful smile and an unconditional kindness to all, including her beloved pets Elvis, Paris, Dyan and Sir PePe.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home, located at 506 N 38th St. in Killeen, Texas 76543.
