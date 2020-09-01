Beverly Jo Parker, 84, of Port Lavaca, passed away Aug. 27, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born Nov. 21, 1935 to Robert and Vivian Broderick on in Crawford, Indiana.
Beverly came to Texas with her mother and stepfather, Charlie Deckard. She finished high school in the Dallas area before following them to Port Lavaca. She worked as a carhop, her favorite, and a waitress in most of the cafes in town from 1954 to 1978. It was while working as a carhop at the Red Barn, a drive-in located approximately where Buc-ee’s now stands, that her husband saw her at work and told his friend, “I’m going to marry that girl". They were married May 26, 1954. She finished her working years at the Busy Bee on Austin Street working for Mr. and Mrs. Barnett.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Parker (Rebecca) and James Parker (Dorothy); sisters, Bobby Ayres and Betty Rich; and brothers, Richard Broderick.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur Parker; son, Arthur Parker Jr.; brothers, Robert (Bob) and Dennis Deckard; parents; and stepfathers, Charlie Deckard and Willie Kuppatt.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home with funeral services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
