Billie Jo Jennings, 91, of Port Lavaca, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021. She was born March 19, 1930 in Wharton to the late Aubrey Lee and Willie McLendon Clark.
Billie Jo was married to Glen “Smiley” Jennings for 52 years, until he passed. She assisted her husband with their family’s farm and ranch business. She also taught school for 34 years. After retiring from Calhoun County Independent School District, she continued to advocate for public education as an active member and leader of the Calhoun County Retired School Personnel Organization and Delta Kappa Gamma. Billie Jo provided leadership and support into the organizations she volunteered with. She was an active member and leader of the First Christian Church of Port Lavaca, and later, the First United Methodist Church of Seadrift. She joyfully served in a variety of roles for her churches over the years, including Lay Minister, Pianist, Treasurer, and Sunday School Teacher. Additionally, she gave her time and talents to her school’s PTO, Calhoun County 4-H and the Calhoun County Fair.
Beyond her community activities, Billie Jo loved shopping for seasonal attire, planning the details of family and social gatherings, and having her hair and nails done each week at Luannes. Billie Jo was a loving and generous wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by three children, Lynn Pfeifer (Michael), Kay Ohendalski (Richard) and Glen, Jr. “Butch” Jennings; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; stepmother, Genevieve Shedyak; cousin and best friend, Rosa Lee Smith; her many friends; and her loyal caretakers.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sister, Bobbye McCarn.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, with a chapel Service to follow at 2 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca with Pastor Cody Logan of First United Methodist – Seadrift officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church 103 West Baltimore Avenue, Seadrift, Texas 77983.
Services under the direction of Grace Funeral Chapel Port Lavaca, Texas 77979, 361-552-1721.
