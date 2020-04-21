Billie Ruth Wooldridge, 89, of Seadrift, passed away April 13, 2020. She was born Nov. 22, 1930 in Edinburg to William Leonard and Mary Ann O’Briant. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Seadrift.
Billie is survived by her son, Greg Wooldridge (Grace); son-in-law, Kenneth Smith; sister, Joyce Gibbs (Gary); brothers, Leonard O’Briant (Kathryn), Murlyn O’Briant (Judy); sister-in-law, Dora O’Briant; grandchildren, Stephanie Wooldridge (David Tucker), Zachary Wooldridge, Brad Smith (Pam), Shawn Smith (Janet); and numerous great-grandchildren, great, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Leroy Wooldridge; daughter, Kathy Smith; parents; brother, Gable O’Briant; and great, great-granddaughter and Stevie-Lynn Nicole Brown.
Private services will be held.
