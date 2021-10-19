Billy Ray Taylor Jr., of Corpus Christi, went to be with the Lord, Oct. 8, 2021 at the age of 56. He was born Nov. 14, 1964, in Port Lavaca to Billy Ray Taylor Sr. and Crusita Nava Taylor.
Billy was a loving and caring man. He woke up every morning with the thought in his mind that he needed to call his mother and he never missed a day. Billy was a native of Port Lavaca and that is where he met and married his love, Sherry Lynn Blevins, April 19, 1990. He spent many years on the local waterways near Port Lavaca and Corpus Christi working at King Fisher. Retiring after a back injury, Billy did not stop enjoying the outdoors, shrimping, fishing and hunting.
About five years ago, Billy went through RCIA classes and began attending church faithfully with his wife. They were members of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church and St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church. Billy always found time to give to others and volunteer his time. He could often be found at the Calhoun County Community Ministries Food Pantry to help to feed homeless.
Billy is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Sherry Taylor; children, Nicholas Blevins, Lacey Taylor and Billy Ray Taylor III and his wife, Sidney Cantu; mother, Crusita Taylor; siblings: George A. Grey and wife, Shelly, Shirley A. Taylor, James L. Taylor, Edward Taylor and wife, Sheera, Warren D. Taylor and wife Ruby, and Anthony Taylor and wife, Angela; grandchildren, whom he adored: Gabriella Taylor, Emma Gurley and Sara Gurley; father-in-law, Bruce Blevins, and numerous family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Taylor Sr.; grandparents, William E. Taylor, and Cora Louise Taylor; and several aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca.
In Billy’s memory his family request that memorial donations be made, or your time volunteered to a local food pantry.
