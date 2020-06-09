Bobby Joe Meloy was born Dec. 9, 1937 in Waelder and joined his wife in heaven May 29, 2020. He married the love of his life, Ludie Marie Miller, March 21, 1958 and they enjoyed 62 years of fun, family and adventure.
Bobby earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Texas State Teachers College in 1958. After graduation, they then made a home in Alvin where their three children were born, Charles Alvin in 1960, Dwayne Edward in 1962 and Jana Marie in 1965. During their years in Alvin, Bobby simultaneously worked as a high school history teacher and earned a master’s degree in education from Sam Houston State University.
In 1975, the family moved to Port Lavaca where Bobby was the Vocational Director at Calhoun High School, then principal of Jefferson Elementary School. He retired as the principal of Calhoun High School.
They retired to Navidad in 1994 and enjoyed living the country life near family and friends. Bobby loved to travel, fish, hunt and play dominoes. He and Ludie visited their children and grandchildren as often as they could and made it to all 50 states. Bobby held learning and education in high regard and was so proud to have 20 Aggies in his family, three children and their spouses, eight grandchildren and six grand-spouses. He took great joy in seeing his family come together for holidays and “just whenever” occasions, too. The memories made during these family gatherings will live on and his legacy will endure.
Bobby Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Pope Meloy and Ethel Gertrude Acock; his loving wife, Ludie Marie; siblings: Jerry Goodman, Betty Mack, Charles Meloy, Doris Mitchell and Jim Meloy.
He is survived by three children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, including: his son Chuck and wife Shari of Shenandoah, their daughter Katy Evans and husband, Bryan, along with their children, Clara, Emma Lou, and Theodore, of The Woodlands, their son, Grady and wife, Marissa along with their children, Molly, Jessica, Abigail, and Allison, of Conroe, his son Dwayne and wife, Tricia of Katy, their son, Kevin and wife, Cassandra, of Houston, their son, Kyle and wife, Kori, and their son, Koa of Maui, Hawaii, his daughter, Jana Hermes and husband, Keith, of Richmond, their son, Blake, and wife, Danielle, of Coppell, their son, Reed and wife, Paige, of Mercer Island, Washington, their daughter, Regan, of Midland, their son, Garrett, of College Station. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Mary Lou Faas, of Navidad, Ruth Hammack, of Inez, Agnes Southers and husband, Carroll, of Victoria, Tommie Jenschke, of San Antonio, Cathryn Rutledge, of Navidad, and Shirley Meloy, of Puyallup, Washington; and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and many friends.
Memorials can be made to: Bobby and Luda Meloy Legacy Scholarship at the Texas A&M Foundation 401 George Bush Dr College Station, TX 77840 or txamfoundation.com or to the MD Anderson Cancer Center P.O. Box 4486 Houston, TX 77210 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts or to donor’s choice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
