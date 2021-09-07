Brenda Lynn Lopez, 40, of Seadrift, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. She was born Sept. 28, 1980, in Port Lavaca to Arnulfo Morales Sr. and Yolanda Morales.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband, Gerardo Lopez; son, Adrian Ybarra; sisters, Angelica Starkweather, Crystal Zarate and Valerie Tovar; brothers, Arnulfo Morales Jr. and Eddie Morales. Visitation was held from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. A Rosary was recited at 7 p.m.
