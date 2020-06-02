Brian Martinez Jr. passed away May 13, 2020. He was born Dec. 4, 1987.
The family announces, with heavy hearts and great sadness, the death of their beloved Brian. Heaven gained another angel on that day. They will miss his laughter and crooked smile; the way he could make you laugh without really trying. There will not be a day that they will not miss seeing him walk by and say “hi” or swinging on the porch and talking about the day. The sun will shine a little less bright now that he is gone.
He is survived by his mother, Beverly E. Winters; sisters, Susana Winters, Marlene Winters and Jennifer Martinez; numerous nephews, nieces, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by Estella C. Lopez, Anthony B. Winters, Catherine Emwright and Albert Martinez Sr.
