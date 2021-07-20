Camelia Carrera, 88, of Port Lavaca, was called to heaven Sunday, July 18, 2021. She was born June 20, 1933, in Salineno to Emeterio and Angelica Salinas De La Garza.
She devoted her life to her children and was strong in faith and a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
Camelia is survived by her daughters, Gloria Saenz (Hector), Lydia West (Johnny), Edna Sheppard (Jim), and Carmen Fournier; son, Richard Carrera; sisters, Edna De La Garza and Mandy Grant (Grover); 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ramon Solis Carrera; daughter, Diana Carrera; grandson, Christopher James Adames Sr.; parents; and brothers: Julio De La Garza, Ruben De La Garza, Humberto De La Garza, Sr. and Reynaldo De La Garza, Sr.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Richard Carrera, Hector Saenz, Jim Sheppard, Johnny West, Rene Fournier, Reynaldo De La Garza, Jr., Tim Woodwick, and James Fournier. Honorary Pallbearers are Dustin Sheppard, Danica Fournier, and Albert Lopez.
The family would like to thank Citizens Medical Center and Hospice of South Texas Dornberg Center of Compassion both of Victoria for the wonderful care and compassion.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
