Carly Kathleen Rosenboom, 18, left this world Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. She is now watching over from Heaven.
Carly was a senior at Calhoun High School. She had been accepted into Baylor University and was planning to pursue a medical degree. The family was so blessed to have known and loved this sweet little angel. Her kind, selfless soul touched everyone. We miss you, our Precious Peanut, but we know you are held in safe and loving arms until we see you again.
Carly is loved deeply and greatly missed by her parents, David and Carol Rosenboom; younger brother, John Rosenboom; grandparents, Juanita Rosenboom, John and Sandra Estridge; her aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
The family is extremely grateful for the care Carly received from her team at MD Anderson during her battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Port O’Connor Community Center, located at 3674 W Adams St. Port O’Connor, TX 77982
