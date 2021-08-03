Carol Ann Partain Beard, 82, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021. She was born Jan. 23, 1939, in Houston to the late J.A. and Ruth Skinner Partain.
She was the sweetest, kindest and most wonderful wife, mom and grandma anybody could ever have. Her grandkids were the light of her life. She and Donnie attended almost every sporting event and cheer competition they were in. She really enjoyed going gambling with Donnie (and Joe Ray, Jean, Thelma and Lucille) and their trips to Tennessee and Virginia.
Carol Ann was known as “grandma” to many, many kids over the years.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donnie Beard; son, Robert Beard of Knoxville, Tennessee; daughters, Nancy Webb, of Port Lavaca, and Sherilyn Beard (Rhonda Treybig), of Dripping Springs; grandchildren: Chris Webb, Jamie Webb, Garrett Beard, Easton Bauer (Anna), Ashlyn Beard, Brett Beard and Drew Beard; great-granddaughters, Caidyn Beard and Calia Webb; sister-in-law Annette Partain.
Carol Ann is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Melba Ruth Partain; brother, Robert (Bob) Partain; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Jeanne Partain.
“Mom, you will be greatly missed, but we find comfort in knowing you are surrounded by God
and loved ones above.”
Due to Covid-19, there will be no service at this time.
