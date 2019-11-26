Carol Diane Sparks, 57, of Cross Roads, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 in Lewisville, Texas. She was born May 12, 1962 in Dearborn, Michigan to Michael and Shirley Ann (Jones) Mier.
Carol married Nathan Robert Sparks Jr., as she affectionately called “Junior”, July 7, 2001 in Lewisville. She worked for GTE for 15 years and was a project manager at Chippenhook where she had worked for 16 years and was currently working for JP Enterprises.
Carol is survived by her husband, Junior, of Cross Roads; mother, Shirley Ann Jurek, of Port Lavaca; children, Michael Gray, of Denton, and Gabrielle Gray and husband, Bosko of Aubrey; three sisters, Patricia Mier-Platt and husband, Billy, of Jasper, Victoria Chaka, of League City, and Steva Mier-Barker, of Cave Creek; step-children, Nathan Sparks III, of Cross Roads, Sean Sparks and his fiancé, Kristi of The Colony, and Ginger Sparks, of Prosper; four grandchildren: Anabella Zaric, Ivana Zaric, Caleb Voll and Colton Voll; step-brothers, Chris Mier and wife, Nora, of Lolita, and Greg Mier and wife, Kathy, of Marion; stepmother, Linda Mier, of Lolita; brother-in-law, Russell Sparks and wife, Trisha; sister-in-law; Diane Dutton and husband, Darrin; uncles, Arthur Mier, Bob Mier and Bill Mier; aunts, Mary Mier and Kay Byndas; cousins, Curtis and Robert Jones; nieces: Ashley, Cassidy, Hannah, Cheyanne, Jasmine, Katie, Nicole and Malorie; nephews: Brice, Jacob, Brandon, Lance and Jerad; great nephew, Damian; and her best friends, Jill Whetstone, Hank and Gail Richards, Judy and Darwin Byal, and Chester and Vicki Boyd.
She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Mier; stepfather, Franklin Jurek; maternal grandparents, Ruby and Curtis Jones; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Kathleen Mier; father-in-law, Nathan Sparks Sr.; mother-in-law, Oleta Sparks; six uncles and one aunt.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Slay Memorial Chapel in Aubrey. A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Collinsville with Kevin Plaster officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Collinsville.
In lieu of flowers, Carol would want donations made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in her honor.
Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.
