Services for Carolyn Knobles Carpenter, who passed away Jan. 21, 2021, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Fr. Tommy Chen officiating.
The family will receive come and go visitors to sign the guest book from 10-10:45 a.m.
Due to the pandemic, social distancing will be practiced. Masks are required.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
