Carolyn Knobles Carpenter, 62, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 in Yorktown, succumbing after a valiantly fought year-long battle with cancer. She was born Thursday, Oct. 30, 1958 in Port Lavaca to the late Halon “Bub” Knobles Jr. and Rose Marie Jablonski Knobles.
Carolyn grew up in Port Lavaca, moving to Houston and then to Austin after graduating. She spent time between Austin and Port Lavaca over the years and served as administrative assistant to Calhoun County Sheriffs, Ken Bowden and BB Browning. She also served as sergeant at the adult detention center where “visitors” often addressed her as “Ms. C”. Later in life, she proudly held various accounting positions with different entities. She was an avid reader and Dallas Cowboys fan who loved to dance, hunt and fish. She was most happy when spending time with her family.
Carolyn was a loving and devoted daughter, mother, sister and “Yaya.” She is survived by her son, Clayton Carpenter (Monica Clark); twin daughters, Kris Carpenter (David Fralin) and Kelly Carpenter (Mark Sincebaugh); and one grandson, Corbin Carpenter. In addition to her mother, she is also survived by two brothers, Gary (Nancy) Knobles and Mark (Cindy) Knobles; six sisters, Yvonne (Dan) Woods, Mary Ann (Rocky) Valentine, Marsha (Bobby) Hamilton, Dianne Scales, Deborah Knobles and Denise (Anthony) Stringo; sisters-in-law, Anita Carpenter Gross (Bryan Schnelle) and Jennifer Carpenter (Clint) Haschke; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father; infant brother, Peter Anthony; maternal grandparents, Pete and Carolyn Jablonski, and paternal grandparents, Halon Sr. and Myrtle Knobles.
The family would like to express a very special thank you to “Carolyn’s Crusaders,” a group of selfless caregivers consisting of her children, siblings, cousins, nephews, nieces and close family friends including Belinda Brouillette, Aunt Barbara and Uncle Rusty Respondek, Jaci Winkler, Rosy and Kenny Weaver, Bruce Kasper, Linda Ybarbo and Alexandra Garcia.
The family would also like to acknowledge the outstanding altruistic services provided by the New Century Hospice caregivers, Shawndi Nerada, Elida Garcia, Shelby Garza, Sara Strnadel, Heather Schumaker, Jody Molina, Dr. Peter Nguyen and Chaplain Isaias Villarreal.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, services are pending at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yorktown.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Carolyn Carpenter’s funeral fund, New Century Hospice of Victoria or donor’s choice.
Carolyn’s wishes were to have Calhoun County former deputies serve as honorary pallbearers.
