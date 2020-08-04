Cecilia Rodriguez Gonzalez, 87, of Point Comfort, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 in Port Lavaca. She was born April 30, 1933 in Bluntzer to the late Alcario and Ignacia Abrego Rodriguez.
Cecilia was a loving mother and homemaker. She enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially over the holidays. For many years leading up to her passing, she loved to watch cooking channels during her spare time, along with her favorite show “Caso Cerrado.” Family gatherings are where she was most at peace creating memories with her children and their families. She was beloved by, not only her family, but by so many whom she came in contact with. Her endless caring nature and personality was one of a kind and so deeply cherished.
She is survived by her daughters, Hidolena Gutierrez (Jose), Lucy Leal (Pablo), Graciela Olascuaga (Harvey) and Corinna Hernandez (George); sons, Rene Gonzalez (Rosie) and Robert Gonzalez; sister, Maria Cruz Rodriguez (Vicente Jimenez); brothers, Alcario Rodriguez Jr. (Elva) and Lupe Rodriguez (Maria); sister-in-law, Maria Pilar Rodriguez; 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and six great, great-grandchildren, all of whom will cherish her memory.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Adalberto Gonzalez; parents; daughter, Cecilia Howard; daughter-in-law, Yolanda Gonzalez; son, Ruben Gonzalez; sisters: Rosa Gonzales, Amelia Rivera, Santos Rodriguez and Chana Ortega; brothers, Apolonio Rodriguez and Jose Rodriguez; and sister-in-law; Goya Rodriguez.
Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. A Rosary was held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca, with funeral services at 1:30 p.m. with Fr. James Dvorak officiating. Interment will followed at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Jason Hernandez, Oscar Del Bosque, Kalani Olascuaga, John Leal, Beto Olascuaga, Aden Thedford, Dave Thedford and Katie Thedford.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
