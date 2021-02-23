Charles Delgado Jr., 70, of Port Lavaca, joined his loving wife in their heavenly home Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. He was born Jan. 9, 1951 to Charles Delgado Sr. and Margaret Delgado in Port Lavaca.
Charles was a member of Calvary Assembly of God. He retired from Alcoa after 45 years of dedication and was also a member of the Alcoa 25-Year Club. He loved working in his yard, tinkering outside and watching WWE wrestling with his family and grandchildren. He will be remembered as a great man of faith, courageous and “Popo” to many.
He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Rodriguez (Robert), Jessica Martinez (Marcus) and Dana Almanzar (Nathan); brothers, Robert and Lupe Delgado; grandchildren: Melody Rodriguez, Robert Charles Rodriguez (Toni), Aaron Martinez, Carly Martinez, Nathan Almanzar Jr.(McKaylah) and Danae Almanzar; and great-grandchildren, Davion Rodriguez and Dylan Garcia.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Delia Delgado; son, Carlos Delgado III; parents; sisters, Irene Salinas, Alice Amejorado and MaryLou Martinez; and brother, Ernest Delgado.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. Monday, March 1, with graveside services at 11 a.m. at Port Lavaca Cemetery with Pastor Jesse Alderete officiating.
Pallbearers are Nathan Almanzar, Nathan Almanzar Jr., Marcus Martinez, Aaron Martinez, Robert Rodriguez and Robert Charles Rodriguez.
Honorary Pallbearers are Davion Rodriguez and Dylan Garcia.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
