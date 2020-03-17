Charles Frederick Mauer Jr., 97, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born Aug. 7, 1922 to the late Charles Sr. and Susan Mauer in Cuero.
He joined the United States Marines in 1942 and served until he was wounded in 1945. He received the Purple Heart award for being wounded in action. He was not expected to survive long after his wounds from battle but he overcame all odds. He attended the University of Houston and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He enjoyed family and friends, playing golf, fishing and carpentry. He loved to build things.
Charles is survived by his brother, Tommy Mauer (June); sister, Margorie Nell Reid (Bill); grandson, Eric Mauer (Ronda); granddaughter, Heather Davis (Scott); great-grandchildren, Kyle and Chase Davis and Brooke and Brent Mauer; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Mary Faye Mauer, and son, Charles F. Mauer III.
Charles’ family and friends will gather for visitation at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Gerald “Jerry” Mauer, Gilbert “Butch” Mauer, Steve Mauer, Sonny Hollub, Bubba Mauer and Scott Mauer. Honorary pallbearers are Eric Mauer, Brent Mauer, Kyle Davis and Chase Davis.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel - Port Lavaca.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.