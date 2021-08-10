Charles Young Knisley was born Sept. 11,1950 in Winchester, Virginia, and formerly of Quakerstown, Pennsylvania, to the late William T. and Mary Young Knisley.
Charles studied culinary arts at The Culinary Institute of New Haven, Connecticut Class of 1971.
His passion for cooking led him to the Texas Coast on a business opportunity at The Viking Inn, where he met his wife of 45 years. Charles and Clara lived along the coast raising their two daughters and eight beautiful grandchildren, to whom were the light of his life. After working in a few local restaurants, Charles became a local name for his amazing cheesecakes. His famous quote, “Let them eat cheesecake” was published in a coastal magazine.
His hobbies included woodwork and good old fashion mechanic work. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Lara Knisley; daughters, Heather Kristen Knisley and Alexandria Young Knisley; and brother, John Knisley.
His family would like to thank everyone for their condolences and a memorial will be held at a later date.
