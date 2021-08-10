Chelsie Dora Sanchez, 21, of Port Lavaca, passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 28, 2021. She was born Oct. 8, 1999 in Port Lavaca to Baldemar Sanchez and Sara Trevino, of Port Lavaca.
Chelsie had an infectious smile and bubbly personality that would warm your heart and make one feel welcomed. Her energy was so strong her presence could light up a room. Chelsie worked at Regency Nursing & Rehab in Port Lavaca. She loved taking care of the many residents she came in contact with on a daily basis and the residents loved her as well. Chelsie was set to begin nursing classes in the fall at Colorado Technical University.
She is survived by her parents; sisters, Mary Sanchez and Erika Garcia, of Port Lavaca; brother, Dylan Sanchez, of Port Lavaca; paternal grandmother, Doraliza Sanchez, of Port Lavaca; maternal grandmother, Dora Garcia, of Port Lavaca; step-father, Domingo Trevino; nieces, Alyssa and Ashlynn Guzman, of Port Lavaca; nephew, Maleik Wright, of Port Lavaca. Chelsie is also survived by her loving aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, cousins, and many other relatives and friends. Chelsie will forever be in our hearts and greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Isabel Sanchez Sr.; maternal grandfather, Robert Guajardo; and her uncle, Isabel Sanchez Jr.
Visitation will begin from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and Services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
