Coy Ellis Lewis, 93, of Point Comfort, passed away Nov. 7, 2020. He was born March 1, 1927 in Purdon to William and Gertrude Lewis.
Coy served in the United States Army during WWII and Korea and was a member of Alamo Heights Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Betty Godfrey (Jerry); son, Roger Lewis; sister, Helen Blackman; grandchildren, Belinda Ward and Troy Godfrey; and great-grandchildren, Christopher Renshaw, Kimberly, Rowdy and Daryl Ward.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, James and Dub Lewis.
A visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services are at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Alamo Heights Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery with military honors under the auspices of the Calhoun County Veterans Joint Honor Guard.
Pallbearers are Rowdy Ward, Troy Godfrey, Johnathan McDonald, Christopher Renshaw, Jeff Lambert and Thomas Tomas Guerra.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
