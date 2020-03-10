Crecencio Velasquez, 90, of Port Lavaca, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. He was born Sept. 14, 1929 in Olivia to the late Eluterio Velasquez and Braulia R. Velasquez.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Josephina C. Velasquez, of Port Lavaca; daughters; Linda Tijerina (Nick), of Olivia, Diana Ramos (Joe David Jr.), of Port Lavaca; sons; Robert Velasquez, of Port Lavaca, Ruben Velasquez (Michelle), of Point Comfort, and Lupe Monroy (Beatrice), of Cuero. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 10 great, great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons; Ray Velasquez and Daniel Monroy; sister; Apolonia Leal; and brothers; Isidro Velasquez, Thomas Velasquez, Jose Velasquez, Cecil Velasquez and Gregory Velasquez.
Visitation began from 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. A funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca with Fr. Tommy Chen officiating. Burial will follow at a later date.
Pallbearers were Trey Ramos, Zeke Velasquez, David Monroy, Vanessa Tijerina, Joe Rivera and Marco Valladares. Honorary Pallbearers were Calum Hoff, Hudson Slusher, Rowan Velasquez, Quad Ramos and Elijah Velasquez.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
