Daniel Lara, 62, of Port Lavaca, passed away Sept. 18, 2020. He was born April 18, 1958 to Primitivo and Tomasa Leal Lara.
Daniel was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Lara; daughter, Jolynn Lara; son, Daniel Lara Jr.; mother; step-daughter, Veronica Luna; step-sons, Abel Luna, Alex Rodriguez and Leon Ryan Diaz; sisters, Rosa Linda Perez and Carolina Sanchez; brothers, Joe Lara and Adolpho Lara; and eight step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Norma Linda Lara.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home.
