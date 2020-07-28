Daniel Martinez, 65, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born May 3, 1955 in Port Lavaca to the late Estevan Martinez and San Juana De Los Santos Martinez.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Belinda Morales Martinez, daughter, Victoria Nicole Martinez, and son, Daniel Greg Martinez, all of Lake Charles, Louisiana; sisters, Anita Martinez, Maria Martinez, Irene Martinez and Sally Martinez, all of Port Lavaca; and brother, Steve Martinez, of Victoria; and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Janie Cisneros, Lidia Martinez and Connie Martinez; and brother, Richard Martinez.
Pallbearers were Jimmy Cisneros, Juan Rubio, Joe Morales, Ruben Vela, Anthony Medina and Josh Wilson.
The family extends their appreciation and gratitude to everyone who attended the services.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
