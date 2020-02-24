Darla Faye Key Camp passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. She was born Dec. 16, 1944 in Seadrift.
She is survived by her husband, Craig Camp, of Marshfield, Missouri; sons, Roger Mullins and Rodney Mullins; sister, Judy Key Gaines, of Seadrift; brother, Larry Key (Kay), of Seadrift.
Services are pending.
To plant a tree in memory of Darla Camp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.