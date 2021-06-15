On Sunday, June 6, 2021, Darryl Ray Smith, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at age 84 peacefully, surrounded by family. He was born May 18, 1937 in Austin and moved to Port Lavaca as an infant with his mother and brother where he became a lifelong resident.
Darryl attended the University of Texas at Austin and was a devoted and proud Longhorn fan. He was employed at Union Carbide in Seadrift for 38 years, primarily in mechanical engineering. After retirement, he owned and operated a hobby shop with his wife, Carol for 11 years. He was an avid and skilled remote-control airplane builder and flier. He was a founding member of the Victoria RC Club and the MidCoast RC Club and remained active in both clubs for many years. He served as a Port Lavaca City Councilman, as Port Commissioner, and as Harbor Master for Calhoun County. A lifelong sportsman, he enjoyed many years of fishing the bays of Calhoun County and kept his family and friends supplied with redfish and flounder.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Shaffer Smith; children, Darryl Scott Smith and wife, Julie, of Nederland, and Karen Elizabeth Evans and husband, Richard, of Victoria; seven grandsons: Josh, John and Justin Hahn and Michael, Brad, Sam and Bret Smith; seven great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Bennett and Sadie Smith, Wyatt and Everett Smith, and Collin and Harrison Hahn; and brothers, Ira Nicholson and David Nicholson.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Oleta Selby Rutherford; stepfather, Ira Nicholson; and his brother, Barry Smith.
A private memorial will be held for close friends and family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas.
