Davis Robles Quintanilla, 58, of Thorsby, passed away Sept. 18, 2021 at St. Vincent -Chilton hospital in Clanton, Ala. He was born July 21, 1963 in Port Lavaca, the son of the late Guadalupe Quintanilla and the late Emilia Sandival Quintanilla.
He was team leader at Adient in Clanton.
He is survived by his wife, Andrea Quintanilla; children: Drucilla, Brian, Brittany, Christian and Matthew Quintanilla; three grandchildren; five brothers; three sisters; niece, Janie; life-long friend, Larry; and son-in-law, Daniel.
Under the direction of Ellison Memorial Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Davis Quintanilla as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.