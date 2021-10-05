Dean Wade Harley, age 59, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 in his hometown of Port Lavaca. He was born on April 18, 1962 to the late Dorothy Ruth Harley and Howard Walter Harley in Newport, Rhode Island.
Dean was a hard worker who dedicated his life to helping others and saving lives as an Emergency Medical Technician for Calhoun County and Security for Inteplast Group. He used his background in emergency services to respond quickly to anyone who needed his expertise. He enjoyed saving lives and helping others. He would offer a helping hand to anyone at any time. He was a collector of many things and enjoyed antiquing for treasures with his beloved wife. He will fondly be remembered as the king of dad jokes and one-liners.
Although he lived a less than average lifespan, Dean did not live an average life. He traveled where he wanted to travel, laughed and cracked jokes inappropriately at every chance, learned what he wanted to learn, fixed only what he wanted to fix, and loved who he wanted to love.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 19 years, Mary Ann Harley; his two daughters, Savannah Harley and Dorothy Harley; his grandchildren, Jason Alan, Laila Marie, Zachary Dean and Hannah Sanchez; his brothers: David Harley, Darwin Harley, Douglas Harley and Russell Tate; his sisters, Jacqueline Nagle and Rhonda Tate-Durkop; and his beloved yorkie, Louie.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Ruth Harley; his father, Walter Howard Harley; and his sister, Tarji Johnston.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
