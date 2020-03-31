Deborah Roe Martin, 60, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer while surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 16, 1960.
She is survived by her friend and companion, Rick Higgins; daughters, Hollie Robinson and Jessica Kohutek; mother, Mary Moehnke; stepfather, Kenneth Moehnke; sister, Patricia Potter; brother, Richard Moehnke; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nick Martin; son, Shane Blue Roe; and sister, Sheryl Eckard.
There will be a private ceremony held by the family.
