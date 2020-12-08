Dennis A. Wotipka, 59, of Port Lavaca, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. He was born June 28, 1961 in Port Lavaca to Henry and Kay Wotipka.
He attended Calhoun High School, graduating along with the class of 1979. He then went to Texas State University obtaining a bachelor’s in chemistry with a minor in computer science.
Dennis worked various jobs during his life from being a bouncer at a nightclub to being a contractor for Centerpoint Energy, even assisting with the United and Continental airline merger during his time as a contract programmer for Continental prior to the merge. He is best remembered for his witty sense of humor in addition to his love for God, his sons, politics and a meager passion for cooking taken after his older brother.
He is survived by his sister, Pamela Ahlberg, and two sons, Ty and David Wotipka.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Michael Wotipka.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery in Port Lavaca
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to your local animal shelter.
