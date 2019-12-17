Dennis Mark Wilson, 65, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 after sudden health complications. He was born Nov. 26, 1954 to the late Donald and Helen Wilson in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Dennis was the youngest of three. He worked at Formosa Plastics for 37 years as a utilities supervisor. He used to race mini-sprints at Texana Raceway in previous years. He loved fishing and gambling and one could always find him drinking a Dr. Pepper. He was a great husband, daddy and Paw-Paw. He will be missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Toy Wilson; two wonderful children, Traci Anderson and husband, Jared, and Dennis F. Wilson; his awesome grandchildren: Pvt. Trystin Wilson, Jaxon Anderson, Brooklynn Anderson, Kyle Evans and Mackenzie Spears; brothers, Don Wilson and Dave Wilson and wife, Andrea; niece, Kari Greve and family; nephews, Brian Wilson and family, and Davey Wilson along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Walter Brandon; mother-in-law, Mae Brandon; and sister-in-law, Beth Wilson.
Those wishing to make memorial donations in Dennis’ memory are requested to do so to Citizens Medical Center, 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria Texas 77901.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.