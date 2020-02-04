Dennis “Poodle” Wittnebert Sr., 89, of Seadrift, passed away Jan. 29, 2020. He was born Jan. 6, 1931 in Calhoun County to Louis F. Wittnebert and Christina Fisher Wittnebert.
He worked as a commercial shrimper for many years. He loved playing his guitar and harmonica and was very active in First Baptist Church of Seadrift. He was proud of his service to the Lord, having served as a Deacon for around 50 years, taught Sunday school for almost 70 years, conducted 155 funerals and did a nursing home ministry for about 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Wittnebert; sons, Dennis Wittnebert Jr. (Debbie) and Mark Wittnebert (Lolly); daughters, Susan Lynn Hodges (Ronnie), Rachel Christina Moses (Michael) and Cindy Alford (Gary); stepdaughter, Tracey Fletcher (Les); 20 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and two great, great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Vandlean Wittnebert; parents; sister, Eleanor Hodges and brother, Floyd Wittnebert.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at First Baptist Church of Seadrift with Br. George Yarborough officiating. Burial will follow in Seadrift Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Zachary Wittnebert, Bronson Moses, Jake Wittnebert, Ardie Hodges, Remington Maddux, Joseph Nunley and Dalen Phillips.
Honorary Pallbearers were Marcus Blevins, Nathan Wooldridge, Martin Sprague, Kenneth Kirchner, Jackson Cross, Terry Maddux and Joe Beaver.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
