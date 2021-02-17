Diana Garcia, age 61 of Port Lavaca, TX went to be with the Lord and gained her wings on February 11, 2021. She was born March 21, 1959 in Port Lavaca to Nasario and Maria Galindo.
Diana loved her garden, flowers, and helping her husband with cutting the yard and weed eating. Diana loved the lasting friendships she made with her co-workers when she was employed at Wal-Mart in the pharmacy. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and traveling around the world. She will truly be missed by everyone. RIP forever.
Diana is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Garcia, for over 43 years; 4 daughters Monica Ann Garcia, Michelle Lee Stevenson, Melissa Ines (Keisuke) Ito, and Deanna Danielle Garcia; 2 grandchildren Kira Renee Stevenson and Sasuke Zack Ito. Diana is also survived by her Mom Maria Galindo; brother Nasario “Charlie” (Helen) Galindo, Jr.; 2 sisters Mary Esther (Juan) Aguilar, Irene Sanchez and many nieces and nephews.
Diana was preceded in death by her father Nasario Galindo; grandparents Esmerijildo Trevino and Inez Trevino Galindo.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, Friday, February 19, 2021 with burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
On behalf of the entire Garcia family we want to thank the Doctors and staff of MD Anderson Hospital, Hospice of South Texas nurses and staff, Grace funeral Home in Port Lavaca, Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church and family members and friends for all your support, prayers, and flowers to the family.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.