Dolores Anne “Dee” Shields was born July 28, 1935 in Houston and passed away Feb. 5, 2021 in Port Lavaca at the age of 85.
She graduated high school in 1953 from St. Agnes Academy in Houston. She earned a degree in nursing from Dominican College and enlisted in the United States Air Force where she achieved the rank of Major. She was a registered nurse for many years in Houston and later was a professor of nursing for Alvin Community College. She retired to Magnolia Beach in Port Lavaca where she made many friends and cared for her beloved dogs. She is a longtime member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca.
Dee is survived by her brother, Emmett Shields, and his wife, Diane, of Brookshire; sister, Simone Haden, of Humble; and life-long friend, Elizabeth “Liz” Tagliabue, of Victoria. She has numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that she had great affection for. Her nieces, Allegra Lindstrom of Conroe, who was her goddaughter, and Nicole Segura, of Humble, regarded their Aunt Dee as a very special maternal figure and they are grateful for her love and wisdom.
Affectionately known as “Ms. Dee” to her friends in Magnolia Beach and “Aunt Dee” to her loving family, Dee was preceded in death by her father, Simeon O. Shields; her mother, Fannye R. Shields; and her brother, Simeon O. Shields Jr.
There are no services planned at this time.
