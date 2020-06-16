Dolores Lerma Sanchez, age 93, of Port Lavaca, passed away June 11, 2020. She was born Aug. 26, 1926 in Yoakum to the late Joaquin J. Lerma and Tomasa Elizondo Lerma.
She is survived by daughters, Lois Cano (Johnny), of Victoria, Terry Silva (Vincent), of Dickinson and Cynthia Lara (Nazario), of Port Lavaca; sons, Johnny Sanchez (Eva), of Pasadena, William “Bill” Sanchez (Clara), of Corpus Christi, Thomas Sanchez (Ester) and Edward Sanchez, of Port Lavaca; sisters, Lilly Balboa, of Port Lavaca, and Cecilia De Cassin (Gino), of Virginia; brothers, Joaquin Lerma, Joe Lerma (Annie), Sammy Lerma and Jimmy Lerma (Frances), all of Port Lavaca. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and five great, great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anselmo “Sam” Sanchez; her parents; grandson, Samuel Villarreal; sisters, Philipa Stout and Rita Gooslin; brother, Henry Lerma; sister-in-law, Helen Lerma; and brother- in-law, Alfred Balboa.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, with a Rosary recited at 9:15 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Fr. Tommy Chen officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
