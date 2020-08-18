Don Ray “Bubba” Meeks passed peacefully in his sleep Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
He lived a good, full life due to the excellent care and nurturing provided by his family and caregivers. He brought joy, love and laughter to everyone; and his family was blessed to have had him in our lives as long as they did.
In Heaven, he joins his beloved parents, Dub and Tooter Meeks; his brother, Rex Meeks; and his brother-in-law, Neil Machen; as well as Elvis Presley, Roy Clark, John Wayne and other favorites and loved ones who departed this earth before him.
Don Ray is survived by his brother, Bobby Meeks (Dawna); sisters, Janet Machen and Nancy Talamini (Tony); niece, Morgan Meeks; nephews: Kade Machen (Urmilla), Kit Machen (Hyun), Dustin Snell (Kim), Cameron Talamini and Tate Talamini; and two grandnephews.
He was laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 15, at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery in Port Lavaca after a family graveside service.
The family extends a special thanks to Geneva Olivares and family for all the love and support they provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution to the charity of your choice or the Calhoun County Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels Program.
