Donald (Dago) Holder, 73, of Seadrift, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. He was born Jan. 5, 1946 in Victoria to Orville Holder Jr. and Prudence Holder.
He is survived by daughters, Brandolyne Mikush and husband, Matthew and Cheyenne Holder; sisters, Mary Beaver and husband, Joe, Sharon Shiver and husband, Coy; and brother Orville (Sonny) Holder III.
Donald served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Enterprise. He served as the president of the Cemetery Association in Seadrift and was an active member of the VFW. He was a lifelong resident of Seadrift resident and served the City as mayor during the years of 1982 to 1988.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Seadrift Cemetery.
