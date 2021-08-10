Donald Edward Washington, 79, of Port Lavaca, left his earthly home Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Donald was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. He loved his church, his family and especially his children and grandchildren. Donald loved to talk about 18-wheelers, play games on his phone and travel.
Donald leaves to follow his legacy, his spouse, E. Joetta Washington, of Port Lavaca; sons, Darin E. Washington, of Port Lavaca, and Donald E. Washington III, of Pflugerville; brother, Thomas Washington (Lillie), of Wharton; and brother-in-law, Joseph Melancon III, of St. George, Utah. He is also survived by four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; special cousin, Thomas Curtis, of Port Arthur; Donald also leaves a host of other relatives and friends. Donald will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thelma and Timothy Washington; son, Talton Washington; daughter, Donelda Washington; and sister, Beverly Tolliver.
Visitation was from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, with a funeral services at 2 p.m. with Rev. James H. Fowler presiding at Parkway Baptist Church, 2400 Highway 35 South in Port Lavaca. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Live Oak Memorial Park, West Port Arthur Rd. in Beaumont.
Honoring as pallbearers were Desmond Washington, Lloyd Harris, Sylvester Williams, Robert Ruiz, J.J. Melancon and Jonathon Gillis. Honorary Pallbearers were Jackie Riser, Michael Clay, Edward Hranicky, Bobby Barefield and Timothy Washington.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St. Port Lavaca, Texas 77979, 361-552-1705.
