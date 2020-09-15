Donald “Goose” Goss earned his wings Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 after a short battle with gastric cancer. He left this world surrounded by family and close friends. He was born July 5, 1948 in Colorado City, Texas.
Don moved to Port Lavaca after serving in the U.S. Navy for four years, then retired from Alcoa after 30 plus years. Don was well known at Walmart and HEB for his early morning visits. If there was a benefit barbecue, Don was probably on the other side of the barbecue pit.
He is survived by his daughter Keri McCloskey and her husband, Donald; four grandchildren: Rane, Solana, Dylan and Kaia; three brothers, TJ Goss, John Goss and James Goss; sister, MaryAnn Thielen; and multiple nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Jay Goss II, and mother, Audrey Mae Goss.
After cremation, Don will be buried with his parents in Colorado City, Texas with a small Military service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Miller Family Funeral Home.
