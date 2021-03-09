Dora Elia Ornelas Garcia, 62, beloved wife, mother and sister earned her wings and was called to heaven March 3, 2021 by the Holy Spirit of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Dora was married to Ruben Garcia Jr. and was the daughter of the late Delfino and Lucia Ornelas.
The community has lost a great woman who loved serving others through various organizations, including The Lucia Ornelas Foundation, addressing the need of others. Dora retired from the Calhoun County Court House where she worked as Chief Elections Administrator Officer and at the tax assessor collector’s office. She was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church and a Calhoun High School graduate. She had a love for family and friends and her giving nature was admired by many. She always showed courage, stamina and perseverance.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ruben Garcia Jr., two sons, Ruben Garcia III and Robert Del García. Her siblings include Juan Manuel Ornelas, Dr. Gloria Amelda González, José Luis Ornelas, Norma Lucia Rodríguez, Israel Ornelas, Delfino Ornelas and Cesar Ornelas. Other family members include siblings’ spouses, nieces and nephews.
Family viewing began from 4-5 p.m. followed by a public viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. A Rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday March 9, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca, officiated by Fr. Tommy Chen. Burial followed at the Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers were: Jessie Rodriguez III, Cesar Ornelas Jr., Delfino Ornelas III, Javier Ornelas, Isaac Ornelas and Cristian Ornelas. Honorary pallbearer was Joey Ornelas.
