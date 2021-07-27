Dora Garza Villarreal, 86, of Port Lavaca, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. She was born Aug. 7, 1934 in La Mesa to the late Alfonso and Rafaela Martinez Garza.
Dora was a member of Iglesia De Cristo. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was a homemaker who loved quilting, embroidery and crocheting.
Dora is survived by her daughters, Linda (Rolando) Reyes, Noemi (Javier) Cruz and Rachel (Bryan) Holsey, sons, Ernest (Vera) Villarreal and Homar (Mary Ellen) Villarreal, sisters, Estella Leal, and Gloria Olivarez; eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom will cherish her memory.
In addition to her parents, Dora is preceded in death by her husband, Servando Villarreal; son, Sixto Villarreal; and brothers, Alex Garza, Porfirio Garza and Gonzalo Garza.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, immediately followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 22, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Interment was held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Villarreal Family Cemetery, located at 850 FM 755 Rachal, Texas 78353.
Serving as pallbearers were: Caleb Villarreal, Jacob Villarreal, Homar Ray Villarreal, Josh Reyes, Zachary Cruz and Andrew Holsey. Honorary pallbearers were Omar Longoria, Hector Longoria and David Longoria.
The family extends a special thank you to Debbie Gonzalez and Gloria Saldivar.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Iglesia De Cristo, 515 W. George Street, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial@yahoo.com.
