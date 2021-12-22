Doraliza Sanchez, 82, of Port Lavaca, left this earth, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Doraliza was born Oct. 3, 1939 in Pharr to the late Macario and Santos Barrera Lara.
She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed. She married her husband, Isabel Sanchez, Sr. Feb. 16, 1958. Doraliza was always ready to go, no matter where or when, she was ready. She enjoyed going shopping with her daughter and to visit her in-laws. Spending time caring for her roses or watching her Novela’s also brought her joy. Any time she got to spend time with her family was definitely a great time for Doraliza.
Doraliza is survived by her children: Armando Sanchez, Sr., Yolanda Muniz and her husband, Gregorio, Baldemar Sanchez, Joe Sanchez Sr. and Arlando Sanchez; sisters, Elisa Saenz and Juanita Zamudio; brother, Augustine Lara; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family members
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 45 years, Isabel Sanchez, Sr.; children, Leticia Sanchez and Isabel Sanchez Jr.; sisters, Catarina Sanchez, Dominga Ambriz and Magdalena Cantu; brothers, Manuel Lara, Domingo Lara and Natividad Morales; and her granddaughter, Chelsie Dora Sanchez.
Family and friends will gather for visitation from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., with a Rosary prayed at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Fr. Tommy Chen, officiating. Burial will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Armando Sanchez, Jr. Joe Sanchez Jr., Dylan Sanchez, Gregorio Muniz, Arturo Martinez and Richard Sanchez.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel Port Lavaca.
