Dorothy Ransom Polasek

Dorothy Ransom Polasek, 83, formerly from Tivoli, passed away Nov. 1, 2020.

Visitation was held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov.10, at Beck Funeral Home, located at 4765 Priem Lane in Pflugerville. Graveside services are at 10 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 11, at Capital Memorial Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville.

Service information

Nov 11
Graveside Service
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
10:00AM
Capital Park Cemetery
14501 I-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
