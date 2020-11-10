Dorothy Ransom Polasek, 83, formerly from Tivoli, passed away Nov. 1, 2020.
Visitation was held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov.10, at Beck Funeral Home, located at 4765 Priem Lane in Pflugerville. Graveside services are at 10 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 11, at Capital Memorial Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville.
For online registration go to beckchapels.com
