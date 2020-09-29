Dr. Lawrence Edward DeBault passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was born Feb. 15, 1941.
He leaves behind his sisters, Joan Dees, Martha Ann Stewart and Kathleen Blakeney (John); eight nieces and nephews; daughter, Chantelle (Gregory); grandson, Tristen; and his beloved wife of 55 years, Magdalen.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence DeBault; mother, Marie Sanders DeBault; and brothers, John (Donna) and Ray (Pam).
Memorial services will be at a later date.
