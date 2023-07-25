Duane Mullenix, 90, passed away on July 20, 2023. He was born on Sept. 3, 1932, in Port Lavaca to the late Charles and Ada Mullenix.
Duane is remembered as a football player at Port Lavaca High School in 1947-49 and a member of the championship track team of Victoria College in 1950-52. Duane graduated from Southwest Texas State Teachers College in 1954 and served in the Army in 1954-56.
While living in Victoria and Houston, Duane was involved, at various times, in accounting, auditing, real estate sales and executive recruiting. Upon retiring to his hometown of Port Lavaca, he became a teacher of the Bible. He was a firm believer in God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit. Duane specifically stated, in writing, that he wanted no visitation or funeral service.
He is survived by his wife Billie Ann (Geer) Mullenix; daughter Deanna Rodriguez; son Duane Mullenix Jr.; two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Duane is preceded in death by his parents, five sisters and two brothers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
